Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) battles for yardage against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

    The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 clash versus the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

    Utah and Arizona State Stats

    • This year, the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).
    • The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).
    • The Sun Devils have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (23.0).
    • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising leads Utah with 625 passing yards (125.0 ypg) on 56-of-85 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Micah Bernard has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 265 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 89 yards (17.8 per game).
    • This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid has recorded 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes this year.
    • Solomon Enis' 13 grabs have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,269 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 366 yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 77 times for 421 yards (70.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges has put up a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 grabs have netted him 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 33-31

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Washington State

    W 24-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    USC

    W 42-26

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Arizona State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Colorado

    W 35-13

    Home

    10/2/2021

    UCLA

    W 42-23

    Away

    10/8/2021

    Stanford

    W 28-10

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Arizona State at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
