Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) battles for yardage against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 clash versus the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah and Arizona State Stats

This year, the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).

The Sun Devils have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (23.0).

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 625 passing yards (125.0 ypg) on 56-of-85 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Micah Bernard has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 265 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 89 yards (17.8 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has recorded 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes this year.

Solomon Enis' 13 grabs have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,269 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 366 yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 77 times for 421 yards (70.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges has put up a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.

LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 grabs have netted him 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 San Diego State L 33-31 Away 9/25/2021 Washington State W 24-13 Home 10/9/2021 USC W 42-26 Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State - Away 10/30/2021 UCLA - Home 11/5/2021 Stanford - Away

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Colorado W 35-13 Home 10/2/2021 UCLA W 42-23 Away 10/8/2021 Stanford W 28-10 Home 10/16/2021 Utah - Away 10/30/2021 Washington State - Home 11/6/2021 USC - Home 11/13/2021 Washington - Away

Regional restrictions apply.