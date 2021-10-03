UCLA looks to capture its third straight win over Arizona State in a battle of the Pac-12 South.

No. 20 UCLA (3-1, 1-0) will play host to Arizona State (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday night in the hopes that they can pick up a second conference win. Arizona State will look to do the same.

How to Watch: Arizona State at UCLA

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



TV: Fox Sports 1

Chip Kelly's Bruins were riding high after a 38-27 win over LSU, but a loss to Fresno State took some wind out of their sails. Last week, the Bruins opened conference play with a 35-24 win over Stanford.

The Bruins are scoring 38.5 points per game, good for 26th in the country. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown nine touchdowns this season, plus two touchdowns on the ground. Running back Zach Charbonnet has added seven rushing scores, tied for fifth-best in the nation.

Like UCLA, Arizona State opened conference play with a win, beating Colorado 35-13 last week. The team's lone loss was a 27-17 defeat vs. No. 13 BYU.

The Sun Devils have allowed 16.0 points per game, the 21st-best mark in the country. Over the last 15 games, no FBS team has forced more turnovers.

Offensively, the team is 20th in the FBS in rushing touchdowns per game. Rachaad White leads the ground game with 256 yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns. Daniels has thrown three interceptions.

The Bruins have won the past two meetings with ASU and is looking for the first three-game win streak in the series since it won three in a row from 2000-'02.

