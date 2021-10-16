Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

Colorado and Arizona Stats

This year, the Buffaloes average 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).

The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' average points scored this year, 16.8, is 7.0 fewer than the 23.8 the Buffaloes are giving up.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis has 475 passing yards (95.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 43 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 60 times for 256 yards (51.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 160 yards (32.0 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

Brady Russell's 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions.

Daniel Arias has put together a 63-yard season so far (12.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in five passes.

Brenden Rice's eight receptions have netted him 61 yards (12.2 ypg).

Arizona Players to Watch

Jordan McCloud leads Arizona with 481 passing yards (96.2 ypg) on 48-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 18 carries.

Drake Anderson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 240 yards (48.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 178 yards (35.6 per game) on 51 carries, while also catching 12 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with one touchdown.

Brian Casteel has racked up 179 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Tayvian Cunningham's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Minnesota L 30-0 Home 9/25/2021 Arizona State L 35-13 Away 10/2/2021 USC L 37-14 Home 10/16/2021 Arizona - Home 10/23/2021 Cal - Away 10/30/2021 Oregon - Away 11/6/2021 Oregon State - Home

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Northern Arizona L 21-19 Home 9/25/2021 Oregon L 41-19 Away 10/9/2021 UCLA L 34-16 Home 10/16/2021 Colorado - Away 10/22/2021 Washington - Home 10/30/2021 USC - Away 11/6/2021 Cal - Home

