    October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

    Colorado and Arizona Stats

    • This year, the Buffaloes average 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).
    • The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
    • The Wildcats' average points scored this year, 16.8, is 7.0 fewer than the 23.8 the Buffaloes are giving up.
    • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis has 475 passing yards (95.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 43 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 60 times for 256 yards (51.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 160 yards (32.0 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell's 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions.
    • Daniel Arias has put together a 63-yard season so far (12.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in five passes.
    • Brenden Rice's eight receptions have netted him 61 yards (12.2 ypg).

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Jordan McCloud leads Arizona with 481 passing yards (96.2 ypg) on 48-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 18 carries.
    • Drake Anderson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 240 yards (48.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 178 yards (35.6 per game) on 51 carries, while also catching 12 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brian Casteel has racked up 179 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Tayvian Cunningham's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Minnesota

    L 30-0

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Arizona State

    L 35-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    USC

    L 37-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    Arizona Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Northern Arizona

    L 21-19

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Oregon

    L 41-19

    Away

    10/9/2021

    UCLA

    L 34-16

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    Arizona at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

