Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Colorado and Arizona Stats
- This year, the Buffaloes average 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).
- The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats' average points scored this year, 16.8, is 7.0 fewer than the 23.8 the Buffaloes are giving up.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis has 475 passing yards (95.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 43 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 60 times for 256 yards (51.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 160 yards (32.0 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.
- Brady Russell's 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions.
- Daniel Arias has put together a 63-yard season so far (12.6 receiving yards per game), hauling in five passes.
- Brenden Rice's eight receptions have netted him 61 yards (12.2 ypg).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Jordan McCloud leads Arizona with 481 passing yards (96.2 ypg) on 48-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 18 carries.
- Drake Anderson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 240 yards (48.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 178 yards (35.6 per game) on 51 carries, while also catching 12 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with one touchdown.
- Brian Casteel has racked up 179 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Tayvian Cunningham's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Minnesota
L 30-0
Home
9/25/2021
Arizona State
L 35-13
Away
10/2/2021
USC
L 37-14
Home
10/16/2021
Arizona
-
Home
10/23/2021
Cal
-
Away
10/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
Arizona Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Northern Arizona
L 21-19
Home
9/25/2021
Oregon
L 41-19
Away
10/9/2021
UCLA
L 34-16
Home
10/16/2021
Colorado
-
Away
10/22/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/30/2021
USC
-
Away
11/6/2021
Cal
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Arizona at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)