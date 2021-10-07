Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

The UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 battle versus the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for UCLA vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-16
61
UCLA and Arizona Stats
- The Bruins put up 35.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (31).
- The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
- The Bruins have allowed their opponents to score 28.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the 17 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,154 passing yards (230.8 ypg) on 72-of-120 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 214 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Zach Charbonnet's team-high 449 rushing yards (89.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added nine catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
- This season Brittain Brown has racked up 296 yards (59.2 per game) on 58 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' team-leading 352 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has caught 16 passes for 313 yards (62.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Kam Brown's six catches are good enough for 127 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Gunner Cruz has 406 passing yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 46 times for 182 yards (45.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 132 yards (33 per game) on 38 carries, while also catching nine passes for 68 yards (17 per game).
- Stanley Berryhill III's 338 receiving yards (84.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tayvian Cunningham has grabbed 14 passes for 177 yards (44.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Brian Casteel's 15 grabs this season have resulted in 139 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
UCLA at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)