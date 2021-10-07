Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 battle versus the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for UCLA vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -16 61

UCLA and Arizona Stats

The Bruins put up 35.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (31).

The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

The Bruins have allowed their opponents to score 28.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the 17 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,154 passing yards (230.8 ypg) on 72-of-120 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 214 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 449 rushing yards (89.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added nine catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has racked up 296 yards (59.2 per game) on 58 attempts with three touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-leading 352 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has caught 16 passes for 313 yards (62.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kam Brown's six catches are good enough for 127 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona Players to Watch

Gunner Cruz has 406 passing yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 46 times for 182 yards (45.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 132 yards (33 per game) on 38 carries, while also catching nine passes for 68 yards (17 per game).

Stanley Berryhill III's 338 receiving yards (84.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has grabbed 14 passes for 177 yards (44.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brian Casteel's 15 grabs this season have resulted in 139 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

