    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona and Colorado meet in a Pac-12 South matchup. Which team will walk away with its first conference win?
    Arizona and Colorado meet on Saturday in a matchup of teams from the Pac-12 South. Each side is looking for its first conference win of the season. 

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona

    Live Stream Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Each team is coming off a loss to a previously-ranked LA team last week. The Wildcats fell to UCLA 34-16 while Colorado dropped its matchup with USC 37-14.

    This will be the 24th all-time meeting between Arizona and Colorado, with Colorado holding a 15-8 advantage in the series. The Buffaloes took last year's game 24-13, but the Wildcats have won seven of the last nine dating back to 2012.

    Keep an eye on Colorado linebacker Nate Landman in this game. The redshirt senior has been all over the field this season, with 46 tackles including five for a loss. He also has three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

    Meanwhile, sophomore running back Michael Wiley will look to duplicate the success he had against the Buffaloes last year. In that game, he ran for 122 yards on seven carries, including a 45-yard jaunt. 

    Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Folsom Field. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

