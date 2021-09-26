How to Watch Arizona at Oregon

September 26, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The journey of the winless Wildcats meets the dash of the undefeated Ducks in a battle on ESPN on Saturday night.
Author:

This will be a matchup of a team that has yet to win a game even despite a subpar schedule against a team that has yet to lose a game despite facing top-10 competition. The Oregon Ducks will prove a tough matchup for the Wildcats.

How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks Online:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can live stream Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats come into this contest having lost all three of their games against BYU, San Diego State University and Northern Arizona. The Wildcats only average a mediocre 79.3 rushing yards per game. Their passing game averages 260.3 yards per game, another mediocre mark.

Arizona is led by quarterback Gunner Cruz who has 406 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His favorite target thus far has been Stanley Berryhill III who has 28 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown. 

Oregon, on the other hand, enters this game with three wins to their name. They have beat Fresno State and Stonybrook and beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-10 showdown when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 in the country.

The Ducks are led by their running back C.J. Verdell who has just proven to be incapable of being brought down easily. He has 289 rushing yards on the year with three touchdowns, but he also has eight receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

It's going to take something special for the Wildcats to even come close to smelling a win against the Ducks. Oregon should cruise by onto an undefeated start to their season while the Wildcats remain winless.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
