UAPB vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

September 22, 2021
How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alcorn State Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Simmons Bank Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UAPB vs. Alcorn State

UAPB and Alcorn State Stats

  • The Golden Lions score 28.5 points per game, 8.2 more than the Braves surrender per outing (20.3).
  • This year, the Golden Lions have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Braves have takeaways (4).
  • The average points per game for the Braves this season, 16.0, is 14.5 fewer than the 30.5 the Golden Lions have given up.
  • The Braves have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Golden Lions have forced (0).

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Skyler Perry has been a dual threat to lead UAPB in both passing and rushing. He has 362 passing yards (362.0 ypg), completing 49.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 106 yards (106.0 ypg) on 22 carries.
  • Kierre Crossley's team-high 134 rushing yards (134.0 per game) have come on 18 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • Dejuan Miller's 101 receiving yards (101.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions.
  • Josh Wilkes has totaled 69 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game), hauling in three passes this year.
  • Trey Harrell's four receptions have netted him 60 yards (60.0 ypg).

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Felix Harper has 623 passing yards (623.0 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 14 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Niko Duffey, has carried the ball 35 times for 140 yards (140.0 per game) this year. He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Stadford Anderson has piled up 128 yards (128.0 per game) on 11 carries.
  • LeCharles Pringle's 157 receiving yards (157.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions.
  • Juan Anthony Jr. has hauled in 12 passes for 140 yards (140.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • CJ Bolar's five catches this season have resulted in 128 yards (128.0 ypg).

How To Watch

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
