UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

September 29, 2021
How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SWAC foes meet when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1, 0-0 SWAC) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) play on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prairie View A&M and UAPB Stats

  • This year, the Panthers average 5.8 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Lions give up (33.3).
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Golden Lions have forced zero.
  • The Golden Lions, on average, score 8.2 more points (31.7) than the Panthers allow (23.5).
  • The Golden Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Panthers have zero takeaways .

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Jawon Pass has 585 passing yards (146.3 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • Lyndemian Brooks' team-high 100 rushing yards (25.0 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Jaden Stewart has rushed for 64 yards (16.0 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Tony Mullins' team-high 152 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jailon Howard has collected 151 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in six passes this year.
  • Xavier Johnson's three catches have netted him 56 yards (14.0 ypg).

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Skyler Perry has been a dual threat to lead UAPB in both passing and rushing. He has 678 passing yards (226.0 ypg), completing 53.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 113 yards (37.7 ypg) on 25 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Kierre Crossley, has carried the ball 31 times for 178 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • Josh Wilkes' 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.
  • Dejuan Miller has totaled 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.
  • Daemon Dawkins' five catches have turned into 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Incarnate Word

L 40-9

Away

9/18/2021

Houston Baptist

W 37-27

Home

9/25/2021

Grambling

W 24-10

Home

9/30/2021

UAPB

-

Home

10/16/2021

Bethune-Cookman

-

Away

10/23/2021

Southern

-

Away

11/6/2021

Alabama State

-

Home

UAPB Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Lane

W 34-16

Home

9/18/2021

Central Arkansas

L 45-23

Away

9/23/2021

Alcorn State

L 39-38

Home

9/30/2021

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

10/9/2021

Alabama State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Southern

-

Home

10/23/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
