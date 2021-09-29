UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SWAC foes meet when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1, 0-0 SWAC) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) play on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB

Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Prairie View A&M and UAPB Stats

This year, the Panthers average 5.8 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Lions give up (33.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Golden Lions have forced zero.

The Golden Lions, on average, score 8.2 more points (31.7) than the Panthers allow (23.5).

The Golden Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Panthers have zero takeaways .

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawon Pass has 585 passing yards (146.3 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 20 carries.

Lyndemian Brooks' team-high 100 rushing yards (25.0 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Jaden Stewart has rushed for 64 yards (16.0 per game) on 15 carries.

Tony Mullins' team-high 152 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Jailon Howard has collected 151 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in six passes this year.

Xavier Johnson's three catches have netted him 56 yards (14.0 ypg).

UAPB Players to Watch

Skyler Perry has been a dual threat to lead UAPB in both passing and rushing. He has 678 passing yards (226.0 ypg), completing 53.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 113 yards (37.7 ypg) on 25 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kierre Crossley, has carried the ball 31 times for 178 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Josh Wilkes' 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.

Dejuan Miller has totaled 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.

Daemon Dawkins' five catches have turned into 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Incarnate Word L 40-9 Away 9/18/2021 Houston Baptist W 37-27 Home 9/25/2021 Grambling W 24-10 Home 9/30/2021 UAPB - Home 10/16/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Away 10/23/2021 Southern - Away 11/6/2021 Alabama State - Home

UAPB Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Lane W 34-16 Home 9/18/2021 Central Arkansas L 45-23 Away 9/23/2021 Alcorn State L 39-38 Home 9/30/2021 Prairie View A&M - Away 10/9/2021 Alabama State - Away 10/16/2021 Southern - Home 10/23/2021 Arkansas - Away

