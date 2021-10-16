Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) after Jefferson scored a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 54

Arkansas and Auburn Stats

This year, the Razorbacks put up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers surrender (19.2).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).

The Tigers, on average, are scoring 10.5 more points per game this year (35.0) than the Razorbacks are allowing (24.5).

The Tigers have four giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has 1,235 passing yards (205.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 320 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith's team-high 387 rushing yards (64.5 per game) have come on 73 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Raheim Sanders has racked up 324 yards (54.0 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Treylon Burks' 519 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has collected 218 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 catches for 165 yards (27.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,196 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 465 yards (77.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tank Bigsby has piled up 84 carries for 458 yards (76.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 267 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and one touchdown.

John Samuel Shenker has caught 19 passes for 256 yards (42.7 yards per game) this year.

Demetris Robertson's 21 receptions have netted him 231 yards (38.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

