    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) after Jefferson scored a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) after Jefferson scored a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Auburn

    Arkansas vs Auburn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arkansas

    -4.5

    54

    Arkansas and Auburn Stats

    • This year, the Razorbacks put up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers surrender (19.2).
    • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 10.5 more points per game this year (35.0) than the Razorbacks are allowing (24.5).
    • The Tigers have four giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has 1,235 passing yards (205.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 320 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith's team-high 387 rushing yards (64.5 per game) have come on 73 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has racked up 324 yards (54.0 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' 519 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has collected 218 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 catches for 165 yards (27.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 1,196 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 465 yards (77.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tank Bigsby has piled up 84 carries for 458 yards (76.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson's 267 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and one touchdown.
    • John Samuel Shenker has caught 19 passes for 256 yards (42.7 yards per game) this year.
    • Demetris Robertson's 21 receptions have netted him 231 yards (38.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Auburn at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy