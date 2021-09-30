Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents meet when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia and Arkansas Stats

The Bulldogs average 42.0 points per game, 27.5 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (14.5).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

The Razorbacks have averaged 30.0 more points this season (35.8) than the Bulldogs have allowed (5.8).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Georgia Players to Watch

JT Daniels has thrown for 567 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zamir White has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 207 yards (51.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has collected 123 yards (30.8 per game) on 22 attempts with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 272 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has put together a 219-yard season so far (54.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have yielded 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 844 passing yards (211.0 ypg) on 46-of-78 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 230 rushing yards (57.5 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 59 times for 298 yards (74.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' team-leading 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has put together a 169-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes.

Warren Thompson's five catches have turned into 91 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 UAB W 56-7 Home 9/18/2021 South Carolina W 40-13 Home 9/25/2021 Vanderbilt W 62-0 Away 10/2/2021 Arkansas - Home 10/9/2021 Auburn - Away 10/16/2021 Kentucky - Home 10/30/2021 Florida - Away

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Texas W 40-21 Home 9/18/2021 Georgia Southern W 45-10 Home 9/25/2021 Texas A&M W 20-10 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia - Away 10/9/2021 Ole Miss - Away 10/16/2021 Auburn - Home 10/23/2021 UAPB - Home

Regional restrictions apply.