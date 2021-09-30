September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents meet when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas

Georgia and Arkansas Stats

  • The Bulldogs average 42.0 points per game, 27.5 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (14.5).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Razorbacks have forced (6).
  • The Razorbacks have averaged 30.0 more points this season (35.8) than the Bulldogs have allowed (5.8).
  • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Georgia Players to Watch

  • JT Daniels has thrown for 567 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Zamir White has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 207 yards (51.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season James Cook has collected 123 yards (30.8 per game) on 22 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Brock Bowers' 272 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Jermaine Burton has put together a 219-yard season so far (54.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
  • Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have yielded 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 844 passing yards (211.0 ypg) on 46-of-78 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 230 rushing yards (57.5 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 59 times for 298 yards (74.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Treylon Burks' team-leading 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Tyson Morris has put together a 169-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes.
  • Warren Thompson's five catches have turned into 91 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

UAB

W 56-7

Home

9/18/2021

South Carolina

W 40-13

Home

9/25/2021

Vanderbilt

W 62-0

Away

10/2/2021

Arkansas

-

Home

10/9/2021

Auburn

-

Away

10/16/2021

Kentucky

-

Home

10/30/2021

Florida

-

Away

Arkansas Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Texas

W 40-21

Home

9/18/2021

Georgia Southern

W 45-10

Home

9/25/2021

Texas A&M

W 20-10

Home

10/2/2021

Georgia

-

Away

10/9/2021

Ole Miss

-

Away

10/16/2021

Auburn

-

Home

10/23/2021

UAPB

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Arkansas at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sergio Garcia
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round

2 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Ole Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) leaps over the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

7 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

7 minutes ago
courtney-vandersloot
SI Guide

Connecticut Looks to Bounce Back After Game 1 Loss to Sky

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Cade Pribula (3) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Albany (NY) vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy