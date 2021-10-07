    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) for a loss during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) for a loss during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ole Miss and Arkansas Stats

    • The Rebels rack up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19.0).
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).
    • The Razorbacks' average points scored this year (28.6) and the Rebels' average points allowed (26.0) are within 2.6 points.
    • The Razorbacks have two giveaways this season, while the Rebels have six takeaways .

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 1,210 passing yards (302.5 ypg) on 87-of-125 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 161 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 36 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game).
    • This season Jerrion Ealy has rushed for 204 yards (51.0 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown, while also catching eight passes for 79 yards (19.8 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 382 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Mingo has put up a 290-yard season so far (72.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.
    • Braylon Sanders' 10 catches are good enough for 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 909 passing yards (181.8 ypg) on 54-of-91 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 62 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has collected 178 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.
    • Warren Thompson's seven receptions this season have resulted in 103 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 54-17

    Home

    9/18/2021

    Tulane

    W 61-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Alabama

    L 42-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 45-10

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 20-10

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Georgia

    L 37-0

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Arkansas at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

