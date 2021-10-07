Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) for a loss during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss and Arkansas Stats

The Rebels rack up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19.0).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

The Razorbacks' average points scored this year (28.6) and the Rebels' average points allowed (26.0) are within 2.6 points.

The Razorbacks have two giveaways this season, while the Rebels have six takeaways .

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 1,210 passing yards (302.5 ypg) on 87-of-125 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 161 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 36 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game).

This season Jerrion Ealy has rushed for 204 yards (51.0 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown, while also catching eight passes for 79 yards (19.8 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 382 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jonathan Mingo has put up a 290-yard season so far (72.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.

Braylon Sanders' 10 catches are good enough for 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 909 passing yards (181.8 ypg) on 54-of-91 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 62 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has collected 178 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.

Warren Thompson's seven receptions this season have resulted in 103 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Austin Peay W 54-17 Home 9/18/2021 Tulane W 61-21 Home 10/2/2021 Alabama L 42-21 Away 10/9/2021 Arkansas - Home 10/16/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/23/2021 LSU - Home 10/30/2021 Auburn - Away

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Georgia Southern W 45-10 Home 9/25/2021 Texas A&M W 20-10 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia L 37-0 Away 10/9/2021 Ole Miss - Away 10/16/2021 Auburn - Home 10/23/2021 UAPB - Home 11/6/2021 Mississippi State - Home

