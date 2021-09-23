Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Javion Hunt (21) rushes against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-6

47.5

Texas A&M and Arkansas Stats

  • This year, the Aggies score 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (16.0).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • The Razorbacks have scored 41.0 points per game this season, 35.3 more than the Aggies have given up.
  • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Zach Calzada has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 51.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 40 times for 250 yards (83.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 203 yards (67.7 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching six passes for 69 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jalen Wydermyer's 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions.
  • Ainias Smith has totaled 135 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
  • Chase Lane has hauled in nine grabs for 104 yards (34.7 ypg) this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat to lead Arkansas in both passing and rushing. He has 632 passing yards (210.7 ypg), completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Trelon Smith's team-high 216 rushing yards (72.0 per game) have come on 42 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • Treylon Burks' 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyson Morris has totaled 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in six passes this year.
  • De'Vion Warren's six grabs this season have resulted in 89 yards (29.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Texas A&M at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

