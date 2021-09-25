This year's edition of the Southwest Classic features a pair of ranked teams. No. 16 Arkansas takes on No. 7 Texas A&M.

In the 77th all-time meetings between current SEC and former Southwest Conference foes Arkansas and Texas A&M, both teams entered the game ranked just nine times. That number will increase to 10 on Saturday when the No. 16 Razorbacks host the No. 7 Aggies.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-33-3, but A&M has been right on its tail in recent years. The Aggies have won nine straight against the Razorbacks since they joined the SEC in 2012, and a win on Saturday would mark the first 10-game streak for either side in the history of the rivalry.

Last year's game saw the Aggies hold off a late Razorback charge to win 42-31. Hybrid running back/receiver Ainias Smith was a key offensive weapon for Texas A&M, recording six catches, three carries, 98 all-purpose yards and two scores.

On the other sideline will be Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, who is currently projected as a late-first round pick in next spring's NFL Draft. Burks put his deep threat potential on display last week when he had three catches for 127 yards and a score.

Which team will remain undefeated and pick up their first SEC win of the year? We'll find out Saturday, starting with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Regional restrictions may apply.