Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -19 72.5

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State Stats

The Chanticleers rack up just 2.6 more points per game (48.2) than the Red Wolves give up (45.6).

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

The Red Wolves, on average, score 18.0 more points (32.0) than the Chanticleers allow (14.0).

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times, nine more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (1).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall has 1,113 passing yards (222.6 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 80.2% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 69 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball 53 times for 374 yards (74.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Shermari Jones has rushed for 292 yards (58.4 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh's 499 receiving yards (99.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has put together a 281-yard season so far (56.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes.

Kameron Brown has hauled in 12 receptions for 191 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Arkansas State Players to Watch

James Blackman leads Arkansas State with 1,264 passing yards (252.8 ypg) on 102-of-172 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Johnnie Lang Jr.'s team-high 125 rushing yards (25.0 per game) have come on 32 carries this year.

This season Lincoln Pare has taken 24 carries for 117 yards (23.4 per game), while also catching 14 passes for 134 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Corey Rucker's team-leading 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has recorded 355 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Te'vailance Hunt's 24 grabs have yielded 308 yards (61.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

