How to Watch Arkansas State at Washington

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will travel to Washington to face a Huskies squad desperately looking for its first victory.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves of the SunBelt Conference take on the Washington Huskies from the PAC-12. This game is going to be one fans will not want to miss as there will be action around every possession.

How to Watch Arkansas State Red Wolves at Washington Huskies:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Arkansas State has matched up well with its opponents so far. The Red Wolves had a solid win against Central Arkansas (40-21) before dropping a close game to Memphis (55-50) in a high-scoring shootout of offenses.

Both teams in this contest lean pass-heavy more than running the ball. The Red Wolves specifically have 901 passing yards, averaging 450.5 yards per game from Florida State transfer quarterback James Blackman and Layne Hatcher. They have also thrown for nine touchdowns.

Huskies' quarterback Dylan Morris has thrown for 259.5 yards per game, and the team has totaled 519 yards of passing in two games. He has thrown for one touchdown and three interceptions on the season.

Washington has lost both of its opening games this season, losing one to Montana (13-7) before falling to Michigan (31-10) in Week 2. Both teams' running games have been subpar with neither team having over a 100-yard rusher on the year.

The Red Wolves rank No. 3 in the country in passing yards per game, and the Huskies rank No. 75. They both rank below No. 120 in points against, meaning that this game is going to be a high-scoring one with a lot of passing involved.

