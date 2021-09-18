Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) visit the Washington Huskies (0-2) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arkansas State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington and Arkansas State Stats

The Huskies average 29.5 fewer points per game (8.5) than the Red Wolves give up (38.0).

The Huskies have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves have scored 45.0 points per game this year, 23.0 more than the Huskies have given up.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 226 yards (226.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.7% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

Richard Newton has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 62 yards (62.0 per game) this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

This season Giles Jackson has rushed for 19 yards (19.0 per game) on two carries.

Cade Otton's 82 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions.

Taj Davis has hauled in six passes for 59 yards (59.0 yards per game) this year.

Cameron Davis' three receptions have yielded 29 yards (29.0 ypg).

Arkansas State Players to Watch

James Blackman leads Arkansas State with 169 passing yards (169.0 ypg) on 16-of-26 passing this season. He also adds 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Alan Lamar's team-high 67 rushing yards (67.0 per game) have come on 18 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Marcel Murray has rushed for 63 yards (63.0 per game) on seven carries.

Corey Rucker's 138 receiving yards (138.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Te'vailance Hunt has put up a 96-yard season so far (96.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.

Jeff Foreman's five receptions have netted him 55 yards (55.0 ypg).

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Montana L 13-7 Home 9/11/2021 Michigan L 31-10 Away 9/18/2021 Arkansas State - Home 9/25/2021 Cal - Home 10/2/2021 Oregon State - Away 10/16/2021 UCLA - Home

Arkansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Central Arkansas W 40-21 Home 9/11/2021 Memphis L 55-50 Home 9/18/2021 Washington - Away 9/25/2021 Tulsa - Away 10/2/2021 Georgia Southern - Away 10/7/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home

