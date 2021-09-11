How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

Future SEC opponents meet in what is, for now, a non-conference clash when the Texas Longhorns visit the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Texas Longhorns get an early taste of SEC football on Saturday when they travel to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks. It was announced before the season that Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.

For now, No. 15 Texas will be looking to pick up a non-conference win over an unranked opponent. Meanwhile, Arkansas is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas quarterback Hudson Card faces the tall task of replacing four-year starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Card got started on the right foot last week, throwing for 224 yards, tossing two touchdowns and running for a third in a 38-18 win over Louisiana.

Behind Card is sophomore Bijan Robinson, who is considered one of the best running backs in the country. Robinson won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the opener, when he had 24 total touches for 176 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas will look to keep the ball on the ground and control the clock. The Razorbacks ran for 245 yards last week, 102 of which came from junior Trelon Smith. Redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

This will be the 79th all-time meeting between the two schools, which were both longtime members of the now-defunct Southwest Conference. Texas holds a 56-22 advantage in the series.

Kickoff from Fayetteville is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.