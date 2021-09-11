How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Future SEC opponents meet in what is, for now, a non-conference clash when the Texas Longhorns visit the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Author:

The Texas Longhorns get an early taste of SEC football on Saturday when they travel to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks. It was announced before the season that Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.

For now, No. 15 Texas will be looking to pick up a non-conference win over an unranked opponent. Meanwhile, Arkansas is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas quarterback Hudson Card faces the tall task of replacing four-year starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Card got started on the right foot last week, throwing for 224 yards, tossing two touchdowns and running for a third in a 38-18 win over Louisiana. 

Behind Card is sophomore Bijan Robinson, who is considered one of the best running backs in the country. Robinson won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the opener, when he had 24 total touches for 176 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas will look to keep the ball on the ground and control the clock. The Razorbacks ran for 245 yards last week, 102 of which came from junior Trelon Smith. Redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

This will be the 79th all-time meeting between the two schools, which were both longtime members of the now-defunct Southwest Conference. Texas holds a 56-22 advantage in the series. 

Kickoff from Fayetteville is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New Mexico State
NCAAFB

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Texas Longhorns
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

Rice
NCAAFB

How to Watch Houston at Rice

Towson
NCAAFB

How to Watch Towson at New Hampshire

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) leads the team onto the field before a game against the Utah State Aggies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Portland State at Washington State

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Carolina State at Clemson

Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy