Arkansas has some big wins this season. Can it take down Georgia on Saturday? Find out in this Top 10 matchup.

In the marquee matchup of Saturday's college football slate, No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) hits the road to face No. 2 Georgia.

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN

The Razorbacks entered the season unranked, and the team didn't receive any votes in the initial poll.

But after struggling in the first half of the opener against Rice, Arkansas has gone on a tear with convincing wins over Texas and Texas A&M.

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson has been key through the air and on the ground and has been the only SEC quarterback with 800 passing and 200 rushing yards. Overall, the Razorbacks are 36th in points per game and 11th in scoring defense.

But while the Longhorns and Aggies are good teams, the Bulldogs have been on another level this season.

The Bulldogs are allowing 5.8 points per game this season, boasting the best scoring defense in the country. It held Clemson out of the end zone. It shut out Vanderbilt, and it's averaging 51 points in conference play. The team might have had another shutout if not for a pick-six by UAB.

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels is 7-0 as the starter for Georgia but missed the UAB game due to injury. His numbers aren't eye-popping, but Georgia's huge leads have allowed the team to keep Daniels on the sidelines at times, like in the second half of the game against Vanderbilt.

The Arkansas offense will need to find another gear to defeat this Georgia defense, but the Razorbacks have already shocked the college football world twice. The Bulldogs will have to protect their home turf to maintain their No. 2 ranking.