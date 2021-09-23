September 23, 2021
How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back A.J. Howard (5) celebrates with fellow running backs Braheam Murphy (8), Brandon Walters (11) and Tyrell Robinson (21) during the second half at against the UConn Huskies Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back A.J. Howard (5) celebrates with fellow running backs Braheam Murphy (8), Brandon Walters (11) and Tyrell Robinson (21) during the second half at against the UConn Huskies Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) play at the Army Black Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michie Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (OH)

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Michie Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Army

-8.5

48.5

Army and Miami (OH) Stats

  • This year, the Black Knights rack up 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks surrender (29.0).
  • The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .
  • The RedHawks, on average, are scoring 5.3 more points per game this year (27.3) than the Black Knights are allowing (22.0).
  • This year the RedHawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (4).

Army Players to Watch

  • This season Tyrell Robinson has rushed for 177 yards (59.0 per game) on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Braheam Murphy's 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Alston has hauled in one catch for 39 yards (13.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 372 passing yards (124.0 ypg) on 24-of-45 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 72 rushing yards (24.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • Keyon Mozee's team-high 125 rushing yards (41.7 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season David Afari has rushed for 120 yards (40.0 per game) on 17 carries.
  • Jack Sorenson's 215 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jack Coldiron has racked up 147 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.
  • Mac Hippenhammer's six grabs have turned into 116 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

