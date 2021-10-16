    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Army Black Knights at Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Badgers look to get their season back on track as Army tries to earn the upset with its running attack.
    Author:

    The Badgers have had a brutal schedule to start the season. They've lost to three ranked teams in Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame. That totals their amount of losses all last season.

    How to Watch: Army vs. Wisconsin

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Army vs. Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wisconsin is finally getting a breather in its schedule, shutting out Illinois last week, playing Army this week and Purdue the next. This shouldn't be a game to glance over for the perennial Big Ten West power house, though.

    Army is 4-1, but its loss came just last week against Ball State. Army runs the ball incredibly well, rushing it more than 90% of the time and averaging 318.2 yards per game. The Black Knights quarterback Christian Anderson has 187 passing yards. Comparatively, Anderson has 431 rushing yards on the season. 

    Thankfully for Badgers fans, Wisconsin is up to the challenge. Stopping the run is its specialty, only allowing 41.4 yards per game. That stat leads the nation. Wisconsin will be heavily favored at home regardless of the game script, but the dynamic between these two is reason alone to watch. 

    Wisconsin's season may not have started as well as expected, but the rest of the way the team should be favored in every game except its Hallows Eve matchup against Iowa. 

    There is still time to turn this around, and it all starts under the lights against Army. Or can Army pull off the dramatic upset and beat its first Power 5 opponent since 2017?  

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
