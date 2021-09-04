How to Watch Army at Georgia State

Riding high after a 9-3 season in 2020, Army visits Georgia State in the opening game for both teams.

Saturday's contest between Army and Georgia State promises a hard-hitting defensive battle.

Army is coming off a 9-3 season in 2020, while Georgia State went 6-4, including a LendingTree Bowl victory over Western Kentucky.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Georgia State won the last meeting between these teams 28-21 in 2019

For both teams, defense is a strength. Army allowed the fewest yards per game of any team in the FBS last year.

Georgia State's offense averaged 230.3 passing yards and 194.0 rushing yards per game in 2020. The Panthers return quarterback Cornelious Brown IV, who completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

The Golden Knights are all about the run game. No team averaged fewer passing yards per game last year than Army's 44.8, while the team's 272.8 rushing yards per ranked fourth-most in the FBS.

