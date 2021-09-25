How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio):

Unbeaten Army hosts a Miami (Ohio) team that is coming off of its first win of the season.

Army has had little issue to start the season, with two of their three wins being decided by at least 31 points. Victories over Georgia State, Western Kentucky and Connecticut have the Black Knights sitting at 3-0.

This week, Army welcomes the Miami RedHawks to West Point. After an 0-2 start against a pair of tough opponents in Cincinnati and Minnesota, the RedHawks picked up their first win of the season last week with a 42-7 beatdown of LIU Post.

The Black Knights' triple-option offense runs through senior quarterback Christian Anderson. Anderson leads the team with 195 rushing yards and has six touchdowns - three rushing and three passing - through three games.

On the other side, the RedHawks picked up their first win last week in large part due to dominant situational defense. They held the Pioneers to 2-of-13 on third down and allowed just 3.7 yards per play.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two schools, a series they've split evenly with three wins apiece. Army took the most recent game, a narrow 31-30 win in 2018.

This game kicks off at noon on Saturday from Michie Stadium. Catch the action on CBS Sports Network.

