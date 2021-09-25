September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Unbeaten Army hosts a Miami (Ohio) team that is coming off of its first win of the season.
Author:

Army has had little issue to start the season, with two of their three wins being decided by at least 31 points. Victories over Georgia State, Western Kentucky and Connecticut have the Black Knights sitting at 3-0.

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio):

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the Army Black Knights vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week, Army welcomes the Miami RedHawks to West Point. After an 0-2 start against a pair of tough opponents in Cincinnati and Minnesota, the RedHawks picked up their first win of the season last week with a 42-7 beatdown of LIU Post. 

The Black Knights' triple-option offense runs through senior quarterback Christian Anderson. Anderson leads the team with 195 rushing yards and has six touchdowns - three rushing and three passing - through three games.

On the other side, the RedHawks picked up their first win last week in large part due to dominant situational defense. They held the Pioneers to 2-of-13 on third down and allowed just 3.7 yards per play.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two schools, a series they've split evenly with three wins apiece. Army took the most recent game, a narrow 31-30 win in 2018.

This game kicks off at noon on Saturday from Michie Stadium. Catch the action on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Army Black Knights vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

just now
USATSI_16733628
NCAA Football

How to Watch SMU at TCU

just now
USATSI_16784112
NCAA Football

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State

just now
Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

just now
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16767158
NCAA Football

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College

just now
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

just now
USATSI_16781498
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern

just now
USATSI_16778297
NCAA Football

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio)

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy