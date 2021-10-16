Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas and Auburn Stats

The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers allow (19.2).

This year, the Razorbacks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

The Tigers, on average, are scoring 10.5 more points per game this season (35.0) than the Razorbacks are allowing (24.5).

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has 1,235 passing yards (205.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 320 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 387 yards (64.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Raheim Sanders has collected 324 yards (54.0 per game) on 54 attempts with one touchdown.

Treylon Burks' team-high 519 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has hauled in 12 passes for 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson's 10 catches have turned into 165 yards (27.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,196 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 465 yards (77.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tank Bigsby has piled up 458 yards (76.3 per game) on 84 attempts with five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 267 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.

John Samuel Shenker has put up a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 19 passes.

Demetris Robertson's 21 receptions have netted him 231 yards (38.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Texas A&M W 20-10 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia L 37-0 Away 10/9/2021 Ole Miss L 52-51 Away 10/16/2021 Auburn - Home 10/23/2021 UAPB - Home 11/6/2021 Mississippi State - Home 11/13/2021 LSU - Away

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Georgia State W 34-24 Home 10/2/2021 LSU W 24-19 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia L 34-10 Home 10/16/2021 Arkansas - Away 10/30/2021 Ole Miss - Home 11/6/2021 Texas A&M - Away 11/13/2021 Mississippi State - Home

