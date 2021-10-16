    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

    The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arkansas and Auburn Stats

    • The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers allow (19.2).
    • This year, the Razorbacks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 10.5 more points per game this season (35.0) than the Razorbacks are allowing (24.5).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has 1,235 passing yards (205.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 320 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 387 yards (64.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has collected 324 yards (54.0 per game) on 54 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' team-high 519 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has hauled in 12 passes for 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Warren Thompson's 10 catches have turned into 165 yards (27.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 1,196 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 465 yards (77.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tank Bigsby has piled up 458 yards (76.3 per game) on 84 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson's 267 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.
    • John Samuel Shenker has put up a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 19 passes.
    • Demetris Robertson's 21 receptions have netted him 231 yards (38.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 20-10

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Georgia

    L 37-0

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 52-51

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    Auburn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Georgia State

    W 34-24

    Home

    10/2/2021

    LSU

    W 24-19

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Georgia

    L 34-10

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

