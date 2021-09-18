The Auburn Tigers are no strangers to playing teams from the Big Ten, but this is the first time they will play one outside of a bowl game since 1931. They couldn't have picked a tougher place and atmosphere to play in, either.

How to Watch Auburn at Penn State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTKA- Topeka)

The Tigers head to Happy Valley to play Penn State in a "White Out" night game. The nighttime atmosphere at Penn State is one of the best experiences in all of college football and quite possibly the toughest one to win as an opponent. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is trying to lead his Tigers in and pull off the upset Saturday night.

Penn State got the season started off on the right foot by beating Big Ten foe Wisconsin in a low-scoring battle. The Nittany Lions got just enough offense and great defense to beat the Badgers on the road. Last week, they took care of Ball State to push their record to 2-0.

This will be just the third meeting between the two proud schools. Auburn won the last meeting in the 2003 Capital One Bowl while the Nittany Lions won in the 1997 Outback Bowl.

This meeting has a lot more meaning because both teams have hopes of competing for a playoff berth and both are ranked in the Top 25. Penn State is ranked 10th while the Tigers jumped to 22nd after their blowout win over Alabama State.

This game should be a treat and one the Big Ten has been waiting for. A top SEC school finally is making the trip up north. Now Penn State just needs to take care of business for a conference trying to prove it belongs with the SEC.

