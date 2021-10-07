Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks downfield against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, in a battle of SEC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -15.5 47

Georgia and Auburn Stats

The Bulldogs put up 41.0 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers give up per contest (16.2).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (5).

The Tigers have averaged 35.4 more points this season (40.0) than the Bulldogs have allowed (4.6).

This year the Tigers have three turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).

Georgia Players to Watch

JT Daniels has 567 passing yards (113.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zamir White has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 275 yards (55.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has piled up 210 yards (42.0 per game) on 34 attempts with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has totaled 224 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.

Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have netted him 157 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 979 passing yards (195.8 ypg) on 86-of-147 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 42 times for 447 yards (89.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tank Bigsby has racked up 430 yards (86.0 per game) on 74 carries with four touchdowns.

John Samuel Shenker's 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 217-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.

Shedrick Jackson's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

