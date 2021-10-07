The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, in a battle of SEC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Georgia vs. Auburn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-15.5
47
Georgia and Auburn Stats
- The Bulldogs put up 41.0 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers give up per contest (16.2).
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (5).
- The Tigers have averaged 35.4 more points this season (40.0) than the Bulldogs have allowed (4.6).
- This year the Tigers have three turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).
Georgia Players to Watch
- JT Daniels has 567 passing yards (113.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Zamir White has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 275 yards (55.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has piled up 210 yards (42.0 per game) on 34 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' team-high 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jermaine Burton has totaled 224 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.
- Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have netted him 157 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix leads Auburn with 979 passing yards (195.8 ypg) on 86-of-147 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 42 times for 447 yards (89.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Tank Bigsby has racked up 430 yards (86.0 per game) on 74 carries with four touchdowns.
- John Samuel Shenker's 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions.
- Kobe Hudson has put together a 217-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
- Shedrick Jackson's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Georgia at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)