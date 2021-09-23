Auburn vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) welcome in the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia State

Betting Information for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Auburn vs Georgia State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-27

57

Auburn and Georgia State Stats

  • The Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers give up (37).
  • The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have two takeaways .
  • The Panthers have averaged three more points this year (15.7) than the Tigers have allowed (12.7).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Bo Nix has 568 passing yards (189.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 47 times for 343 yards (114.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 320 yards (106.7 per game) on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Kobe Hudson's 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.
  • Demetris Robertson has put together a 112-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes.
  • John Samuel Shenker's 11 receptions have netted him 108 yards (36 ypg).

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Cornelious Brown has 197 passing yards (65.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 52.2% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Destin Coates has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 141 yards (47 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Darren Grainger has collected 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 22 carries.
  • Jamari Thrash's team-leading 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Ja'Cyais Credle has put together a 74-yard season so far (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
  • Terrance Dixon's four grabs have yielded 30 yards (10 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Georgia State at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2021-09-25T20:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
