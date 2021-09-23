Auburn vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) welcome in the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Betting Information for Auburn vs. Georgia State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-27
57
Auburn and Georgia State Stats
- The Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers give up (37).
- The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have two takeaways .
- The Panthers have averaged three more points this year (15.7) than the Tigers have allowed (12.7).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 568 passing yards (189.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 47 times for 343 yards (114.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 320 yards (106.7 per game) on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.
- Demetris Robertson has put together a 112-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes.
- John Samuel Shenker's 11 receptions have netted him 108 yards (36 ypg).
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Cornelious Brown has 197 passing yards (65.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 52.2% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
- Destin Coates has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 141 yards (47 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Darren Grainger has collected 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 22 carries.
- Jamari Thrash's team-leading 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Ja'Cyais Credle has put together a 74-yard season so far (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
- Terrance Dixon's four grabs have yielded 30 yards (10 ypg).
