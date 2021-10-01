Auburn vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Armoni Goodwin (22) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end Jack Harris (15) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC battle against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn

LSU and Auburn Stats

  • The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers surrender (15.5).
  • The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).
  • The Auburn Tigers, on average, score 21.2 more points (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).
  • The Auburn Tigers have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the LSU Tigers have forced turnovers (6).

LSU Players to Watch

  • Max Johnson leads LSU with 1,143 passing yards (285.8 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (36.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 40 carries for 123 yards (30.8 per game).
  • Kayshon Boutte's 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and eight touchdowns.
  • Jack Bech has totaled 168 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes this year.
  • Deion Smith's nine receptions have netted him 167 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Bo Nix has 724 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • Tank Bigsby's team-high 403 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 65 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 36 carries for 382 yards (95.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Kobe Hudson's team-leading 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Shedrick Jackson has racked up 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.
  • John Samuel Shenker's 13 receptions have netted him 134 yards (33.5 ypg).

LSU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

McNeese

W 34-7

Home

9/18/2021

Central Michigan

W 49-21

Home

9/25/2021

Mississippi State

W 28-25

Away

10/2/2021

Auburn

-

Home

10/9/2021

Kentucky

-

Away

10/16/2021

Florida

-

Home

10/23/2021

Ole Miss

-

Away

Auburn Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Alabama State

W 62-0

Home

9/18/2021

Penn State

L 28-20

Away

9/25/2021

Georgia State

W 34-24

Home

10/2/2021

LSU

-

Away

10/9/2021

Georgia

-

Home

10/16/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

10/30/2021

Ole Miss

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Auburn at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

