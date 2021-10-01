Auburn vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC battle against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
LSU and Auburn Stats
- The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers surrender (15.5).
- The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).
- The Auburn Tigers, on average, score 21.2 more points (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).
- The Auburn Tigers have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the LSU Tigers have forced turnovers (6).
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson leads LSU with 1,143 passing yards (285.8 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (36.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 40 carries for 123 yards (30.8 per game).
- Kayshon Boutte's 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has totaled 168 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Deion Smith's nine receptions have netted him 167 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 724 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 13 carries.
- Tank Bigsby's team-high 403 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 65 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 36 carries for 382 yards (95.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's team-leading 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- Shedrick Jackson has racked up 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.
- John Samuel Shenker's 13 receptions have netted him 134 yards (33.5 ypg).
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
McNeese
W 34-7
Home
9/18/2021
Central Michigan
W 49-21
Home
9/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 28-25
Away
10/2/2021
Auburn
-
Home
10/9/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
10/16/2021
Florida
-
Home
10/23/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Alabama State
W 62-0
Home
9/18/2021
Penn State
L 28-20
Away
9/25/2021
Georgia State
W 34-24
Home
10/2/2021
LSU
-
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia
-
Home
10/16/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
