One of the biggest SEC conference matchups of the week is Auburn at Arkansas. Both of these teams are 4-2 this season, and while both were once ranked, Auburn has fallen off. Arkansas remains ranked nationally at No. 17.

Auburn has had a rough last four games, playing two teams now ranked in the Top 10 in Penn State (No. 7) and Georgia (No. 1). Even though the Tigers beat LSU and Georgia State in the middle of those losses, it still caused the Tigers to drop out of the Top 25 this week.

Arkansas was ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation at one point after beating Texas A&M. Then the Razorbacks lost in back-to-back weeks to Georgia and Ole Miss and fell to No. 17.

How to Watch: Auburn vs. Arkansas

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Auburn vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers average 451.3 yards of offense per game, while the Razorbacks average 459.7. Arkansas's defense lets up 337.5 yards per game compared to an Auburn defense that only allows 320.7. On paper, the teams are similar in strength.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas's quarterback, has 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns in the air this season, while Trelon Smith has 387 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Bo Nix, the Tigers' quarterback, has 1,196 yards and six touchdowns, and Jarquez Hunter has 465 yards and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions may apply.