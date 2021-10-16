    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn (4-2) travels to SEC West foe Arkansas (4-2) for a Saturday afternoon showdown.
    Author:

    One of the biggest SEC conference matchups of the week is Auburn at Arkansas. Both of these teams are 4-2 this season, and while both were once ranked, Auburn has fallen off. Arkansas remains ranked nationally at No. 17.

    Auburn has had a rough last four games, playing two teams now ranked in the Top 10 in Penn State (No. 7) and Georgia (No. 1). Even though the Tigers beat LSU and Georgia State in the middle of those losses, it still caused the Tigers to drop out of the Top 25 this week.

    Arkansas was ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation at one point after beating Texas A&M. Then the Razorbacks lost in back-to-back weeks to Georgia and Ole Miss and fell to No. 17. 

    How to Watch: Auburn vs. Arkansas

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Auburn vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers average 451.3 yards of offense per game, while the Razorbacks average 459.7. Arkansas's defense lets up 337.5 yards per game compared to an Auburn defense that only allows 320.7. On paper, the teams are similar in strength.

    KJ Jefferson, Arkansas's quarterback, has 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns in the air this season, while Trelon Smith has 387 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Bo Nix, the Tigers' quarterback, has 1,196 yards and six touchdowns, and Jarquez Hunter has 465 yards and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy