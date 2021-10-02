October 2, 2021
How to Watch Auburn at LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn takes on LSU in an SEC matchup.
The SEC is used to seeing both Auburn and LSU competing hard. Usually at least one of the teams is ranked. Auburn comes in as the No. 22 team in the country with a 3-1 record, while LSU comes in 3-1 but unranked. 

How to Watch: Auburn vs. LSU

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live stream Auburn at LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season Auburn has defeated Akron, Alabama State and Georgia State. The team's only loss came against then No. 10 ranked Penn State.

LSU comes in with wins over McNeese, Central Michigan and Mississippi State. The Tigers lost to the UCLA Bruins in the first game of the season.

Auburn is led by quarterback Bo Nix, who had gotten off to a strong start prior to the Georgia State game. He has completed 61.2% of his passes for 724 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

For LSU, quarterback Max Johnson is also looking like the real deal. He has racked up 1,144 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, while completing 64.4% of his passes. 

Both of these quarterbacks and offenses are capable of putting up big numbers. If you enjoy SEC rivalries and good quarterback play, this is a game worth watching.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Auburn at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Armoni Goodwin (22) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end Jack Harris (15) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
