How to Watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

Ball State and Western Michigan face-off in a MAC West battle that could be quite lopsided.

Ball State (2-3, 0-1) hasn't got off to the start it wanted, but there's still plenty of time for one of the preseason favorites in the MAC West to get back on track. Could that happen on Saturday against Western Michigan (4-1, 0-1)?

How to Watch: Ball State at Western Michigan

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN U

The Cardinals opened the year with a win over FCS program Western Illinois, but dropped their first three FBS games before getting a 28-16 win over Army last week. Justin Hall opened that game with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown and finished with 187 all-purpose yards.

Quarterback Drew Plitt, who has the most career yards and touchdowns of any active MAC quarterback, threw for a season-high 233 yards in the victory.

As for the Broncos, the team is on a four-game winning streak after losing 47-14 to Michigan to open the season. It opened MAC play last week with a 24-17 win on the road over Buffalo.

This offense has now gone four games in a row without a giveaway, as quarterback Kaleb Eleby has thrown 155 passes without a single interception. Just five FBS teams haven't thrown a pick this season.

The Broncos also have seven rushing touchdowns out of La'Darius Jefferson and have controlled the pace of games, ranking third in time of possession.

Ball State won last year's meeting 30-27, its second win over the last three games in the series. The Broncos lead 26-21 all-time.

