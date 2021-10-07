    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) will take on a familiar foe as they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium, in a MAC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State

    Western Michigan and Ball State Stats

    • The Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals allow (29.6).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).
    • The Cardinals' average points scored this year (19.2) and the Broncos' points allowed (21.6) are within 2.4 points of each other.
    • This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season.
    • La'Darius Jefferson's team-high 370 rushing yards (74.0 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Sean Tyler has racked up 362 yards (72.4 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 404 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Corey Crooms has put up a 382-yard season so far (76.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Jaylen Hall's 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (41.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 847 passing yards (169.4 ypg) on 88-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 45 times for 200 yards (40.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has piled up 52 carries for 193 yards (38.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall's team-high 367 receiving yards (73.4 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson has put up a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler's 14 grabs have netted him 144 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 44-41

    Away

    9/25/2021

    San Jose State

    W 23-3

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Buffalo

    W 24-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    Ball State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Wyoming

    L 45-12

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Toledo

    L 22-12

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Army

    W 28-16

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Ball State at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
