The Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) will take on a familiar foe as they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium, in a MAC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan and Ball State Stats
- The Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals allow (29.6).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).
- The Cardinals' average points scored this year (19.2) and the Broncos' points allowed (21.6) are within 2.4 points of each other.
- This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season.
- La'Darius Jefferson's team-high 370 rushing yards (74.0 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Sean Tyler has racked up 362 yards (72.4 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's 404 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Corey Crooms has put up a 382-yard season so far (76.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
- Jaylen Hall's 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (41.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 847 passing yards (169.4 ypg) on 88-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 45 times for 200 yards (40.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Will Jones has piled up 52 carries for 193 yards (38.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Justin Hall's team-high 367 receiving yards (73.4 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jayshon Jackson has put up a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler's 14 grabs have netted him 144 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Western Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Pittsburgh
W 44-41
Away
9/25/2021
San Jose State
W 23-3
Home
10/2/2021
Buffalo
W 24-17
Away
10/9/2021
Ball State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Kent State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Toledo
-
Away
11/3/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
Ball State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Wyoming
L 45-12
Away
9/25/2021
Toledo
L 22-12
Home
10/2/2021
Army
W 28-16
Home
10/9/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
10/16/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
10/23/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
11/2/2021
Akron
-
Away
