The Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) will take on a familiar foe as they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium, in a MAC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan and Ball State Stats

The Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals allow (29.6).

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).

The Cardinals' average points scored this year (19.2) and the Broncos' points allowed (21.6) are within 2.4 points of each other.

This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season.

La'Darius Jefferson's team-high 370 rushing yards (74.0 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Sean Tyler has racked up 362 yards (72.4 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 404 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 382-yard season so far (76.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Jaylen Hall's 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (41.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 847 passing yards (169.4 ypg) on 88-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 45 times for 200 yards (40.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has piled up 52 carries for 193 yards (38.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Hall's team-high 367 receiving yards (73.4 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has put up a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 14 grabs have netted him 144 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Pittsburgh W 44-41 Away 9/25/2021 San Jose State W 23-3 Home 10/2/2021 Buffalo W 24-17 Away 10/9/2021 Ball State - Home 10/16/2021 Kent State - Home 10/23/2021 Toledo - Away 11/3/2021 Central Michigan - Home

Ball State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Wyoming L 45-12 Away 9/25/2021 Toledo L 22-12 Home 10/2/2021 Army W 28-16 Home 10/9/2021 Western Michigan - Away 10/16/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 10/23/2021 Miami (OH) - Home 11/2/2021 Akron - Away

