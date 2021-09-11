How to Watch Ball State at Penn State

No. 11 Penn State looks to improve to 2-0 as the Nittany Lions take on Ball State on Saturday.

Penn State (1-0) will host Ball State (1-0) on Saturday afternoon in a game that should bring an easy win for one of the Big Ten's top programs.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Ball State vs. Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 16-10 road win over No. 18 Wisconsin in their season opener, a defensive battle between two top-25 teams. Quarterback Sean Clifford went 18-for-33 for 247 yards and a touchdown in the win. Noah Cain added 48 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Even against the defending MAC champions, Penn State should enter Saturday's game expecting to rack up more yards on offense.

Ball State won its opener 31-21 against Western Illinois, an FCS team, but the Cardinals scored just seven points in the first half.

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt went 17-for-28 for just 188 yards in the win. Plitt did throw two touchdowns, but he will need to take a step forward this week if the Cardinals hope for an upset of Penn State.

With the goal of a second consecutive MAC title, Ball State could use Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions as a building block for the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.