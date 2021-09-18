Two strong Group of 5 schools meet on Saturday when Ball State and Wyoming face off in what should be an exciting matchup.

It's always exciting when some of the best programs in the Group of 5 meet up. Fans will get that Saturday, when one of the best programs in the MAC, Ball State (1-1), goes on the road to face one of the best programs in the Mountain West, Wyoming (2-0).

How to Watch Ball State at Wyoming:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Cardinals haven't gotten off to the greatest start this season, beating Western Illinois by just 10 and then getting demolished by No. 10 Penn State 44-13. But you can't expect a MAC school to challenge a Top 10 program, so don't read too much into that loss.

Ball State is an experienced team, with 16 players who've been on this squad since 2017. That group has helped the team gradually improve each year, leading to last year's 7-1 season and the first bowl win in the program's history.

Quarterback Drew Plitt has 52 career passing touchdowns, the most of any MAC quarterback. Freshman running back Carson Steele has found the end zone in both games so far this season.

Wyoming barely got past Montana State 19-16 in the team's opener, a shocking near-loss for a Cowboys program that's expected to contend for the Mountain West crown. But the offense managed to get into gear last week against Northern Illinois, scoring 50 points. However, they did allow 43.

Four Wyoming players had rushing touchdowns in that win. Xazavian Valladay led the way with 101 yards on 21 carries. He added two receptions for 50 yards as well, while quarterback Sean Chambers was 13-for-23 with 204 yards and two scores.

Both of these teams feature offenses that can put up points in a hurry and defenses that struggled last week. Could fans see fireworks in Laramie on Saturday?

