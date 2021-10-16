Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (5-1) take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: McLane Stadium

Betting Information for Baylor vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -5 52

Baylor and BYU Stats

The Bears rack up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars give up (20.5).

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

The Cougars have put an average of 27.2 points per game on the board this year, 9.4 more than the 17.8 the Bears have surrendered.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,337 passing yards (222.8 ypg) on 97-of-147 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 78 times for 597 yards (99.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 401 yards (66.8 per game) on 66 carries.

Tyquan Thornton's 463 receiving yards (77.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and five touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has caught 19 passes for 326 yards (54.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Drew Estrada has hauled in 12 receptions for 204 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall has 863 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 22 carries.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Allgeier, has carried the ball 121 times for 632 yards (105.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Lopini Katoa has racked up 40 carries for 165 yards (27.5 per game).

Gunner Romney's 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Neil Pau'u has collected 331 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Puka Nacua's 15 receptions have netted him 276 yards (46.0 ypg).

