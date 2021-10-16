Publish date:
How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baylor Bears (5-1) take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
Betting Information for Baylor vs. BYU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-5
52
Baylor and BYU Stats
- The Bears rack up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars give up (20.5).
- The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .
- The Cougars have put an average of 27.2 points per game on the board this year, 9.4 more than the 17.8 the Bears have surrendered.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,337 passing yards (222.8 ypg) on 97-of-147 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 78 times for 597 yards (99.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 401 yards (66.8 per game) on 66 carries.
- Tyquan Thornton's 463 receiving yards (77.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and five touchdowns.
- R.J. Sneed has caught 19 passes for 326 yards (54.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Drew Estrada has hauled in 12 receptions for 204 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall has 863 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 22 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Allgeier, has carried the ball 121 times for 632 yards (105.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Lopini Katoa has racked up 40 carries for 165 yards (27.5 per game).
- Gunner Romney's 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Neil Pau'u has collected 331 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
- Puka Nacua's 15 receptions have netted him 276 yards (46.0 ypg).
