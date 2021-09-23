Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will clash at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Iowa State vs Baylor Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa State

-7

47.5

Iowa State and Baylor Stats

  • This year, the Cyclones put up 15.7 more points per game (27) than the Bears give up (11.3).
  • The Cyclones have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have five takeaways .
  • The Bears have averaged 33.4 more points this season (46.7) than the Cyclones have allowed (13.3).
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over three times, while the Cyclones have forced 3 turnovers.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 625 passing yards (208.3 ypg) on 55-of-77 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 21 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 60 times for 238 yards (79.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
  • Xavier Hutchinson's 243 receiving yards (81 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Charlie Kolar has caught eight passes for 103 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Darren Wilson Jr.'s four catches have netted him 66 yards (22 ypg).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 664 passing yards (221.3 ypg) on 51-of-70 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 69 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 47 times for 366 yards (122 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 317 yards (105.7 per game) on 42 carries, while also catching five passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • R.J. Sneed's 260 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Tyquan Thornton has put up a 180-yard season so far (60 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
  • Josh Fleeks' six catches this season have resulted in 75 yards (25 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Iowa State at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
