Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

The Cowboys rack up 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears give up per matchup (15.8).

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways .

The Bears, on average, are scoring 23.0 more points per game this season (42.8) than the Cowboys are allowing (19.8).

This year the Bears have four turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (6).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 599 yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 120 yards (30.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 79 times for 387 yards (96.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 117 yards (29.3 per game).

Tay Martin's 207 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has recorded 178 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.

Jaden Bray has hauled in six catches for 136 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 828 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 73% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 413 yards (103.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 348 yards (87.0 per game) on 50 carries, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

R.J. Sneed's team-high 317 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyquan Thornton has put together a 224-yard season so far (56.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Ben Sims' nine receptions are good enough for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Tulsa W 28-23 Home 9/18/2021 Boise State W 21-20 Away 9/25/2021 Kansas State W 31-20 Home 10/2/2021 Baylor - Home 10/16/2021 Texas - Away 10/23/2021 Iowa State - Away 10/30/2021 Kansas - Home

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Texas Southern W 66-7 Home 9/18/2021 Kansas W 45-7 Away 9/25/2021 Iowa State W 31-29 Home 10/2/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 10/9/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/16/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Texas - Home

