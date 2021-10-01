Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears give up per matchup (15.8).
- The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways .
- The Bears, on average, are scoring 23.0 more points per game this season (42.8) than the Cowboys are allowing (19.8).
- This year the Bears have four turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (6).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has thrown for 599 yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 120 yards (30.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 79 times for 387 yards (96.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 117 yards (29.3 per game).
- Tay Martin's 207 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has recorded 178 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
- Jaden Bray has hauled in six catches for 136 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 828 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 73% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Abram Smith has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 413 yards (103.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 348 yards (87.0 per game) on 50 carries, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- R.J. Sneed's team-high 317 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tyquan Thornton has put together a 224-yard season so far (56.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
- Ben Sims' nine receptions are good enough for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Tulsa
W 28-23
Home
9/18/2021
Boise State
W 21-20
Away
9/25/2021
Kansas State
W 31-20
Home
10/2/2021
Baylor
-
Home
10/16/2021
Texas
-
Away
10/23/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Kansas
-
Home
Baylor Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Texas Southern
W 66-7
Home
9/18/2021
Kansas
W 45-7
Away
9/25/2021
Iowa State
W 31-29
Home
10/2/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
10/9/2021
West Virginia
-
Home
10/16/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Texas
-
Home
