Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) runs for yardage against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) runs for yardage against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

  • The Cowboys rack up 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears give up per matchup (15.8).
  • The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways .
  • The Bears, on average, are scoring 23.0 more points per game this season (42.8) than the Cowboys are allowing (19.8).
  • This year the Bears have four turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (6).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Spencer Sanders has thrown for 599 yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 120 yards (30.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 79 times for 387 yards (96.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 117 yards (29.3 per game).
  • Tay Martin's 207 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Brennan Presley has recorded 178 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
  • Jaden Bray has hauled in six catches for 136 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 828 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 73% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • Abram Smith has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 413 yards (103.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 348 yards (87.0 per game) on 50 carries, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • R.J. Sneed's team-high 317 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyquan Thornton has put together a 224-yard season so far (56.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
  • Ben Sims' nine receptions are good enough for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Tulsa

W 28-23

Home

9/18/2021

Boise State

W 21-20

Away

9/25/2021

Kansas State

W 31-20

Home

10/2/2021

Baylor

-

Home

10/16/2021

Texas

-

Away

10/23/2021

Iowa State

-

Away

10/30/2021

Kansas

-

Home

Baylor Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Texas Southern

W 66-7

Home

9/18/2021

Kansas

W 45-7

Away

9/25/2021

Iowa State

W 31-29

Home

10/2/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Away

10/9/2021

West Virginia

-

Home

10/16/2021

BYU

-

Home

10/30/2021

Texas

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Baylor at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) runs for yardage against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass as Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

52 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson (2) rolls out to pass against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Florida vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards (17) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Wendell Davis (20) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

James Madison vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671
NCAA Football

Troy vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy