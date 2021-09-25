Who will win in a battle between Baylor's high-powered offense and Iowa State's stout defense when the two programs meet on Saturday?

Saturday's game in Waco will see one of the nation's top offenses face off against one of the most impenetrable defenses, as Baylor hosts No. 14 Iowa State in a Big 12 showdown.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

You can stream the Baylor Bears vs. Iowa State Cyclones game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa State enters the game at 2-1, with a decisive 48-3 win over UNLV last week. Baylor is 3-0, including a conference victory against Kansas.

The Bears' 47.5 points per game on offense ranks eighth in the country, and they're averaging 550 yards per contest. Meanwhile, Iowa State's defense is allowed less than half of that, at 224 yards per game, ranked eighth in the nation defensively.

Powering that Baylor offense is their rushing game. Redshirt senior running back Trestan Ebner is averaging 8.17 yards per carry, and as a whole, the Bears' rushing attack ranks fifth in the country with 328.5 yards per game.

Go figure, Iowa State's rushing defense is one of the best in college football as well. The Cyclones have surrendered just 56 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 11th in the country.

This game kicks off from Waco at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on Fox.