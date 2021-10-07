    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McLane Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: McLane Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Baylor vs. West Virginia

    Baylor vs West Virginia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Baylor

    -2.5

    44.5

    Baylor and West Virginia Stats

    • The Bears average 19.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).
    • The Bears have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountaineers.
    • The Mountaineers have averaged 12.6 more points this season (30.0) than the Bears have allowed (17.4).
    • This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Bears have forced 9 turnovers.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon has 1,001 passing yards (200.2 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 66.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 118 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 33 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Abram Smith's team-high 510 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 58 carries for 348 yards (69.6 per game), while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • R.J. Sneed's 317 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tyquan Thornton has reeled in 19 passes for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Drew Estrada has hauled in eight catches for 114 yards (22.8 ypg) this season.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 1,207 passing yards (241.4 ypg) on 98-of-149 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 83 times for 378 yards (75.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has taken 28 carries for 175 yards (35.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 278 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions.
    • Sam James has hauled in 17 passes for 232 yards (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Isaiah Esdale's 14 grabs have netted him 223 yards (44.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    West Virginia at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

