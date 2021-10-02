Baylor and Oklahoma State both look to stay unbeaten on Saturday night when they face off in this Big 12 showdown.

Last week, No. 21 Baylor (4-0, 2-0) scored an upset win over then-ranked Iowa State, a victory that helped to establish the Bears as a contender in the Big 12. But this week, Baylor goes on the road to face No. 19 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) in the only meeting of ranked Big 12 schools this week.

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Baylor at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears rank 11th in the FBS in points per game and 19th in points allowed per game. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season, while he's also added four touchdowns on the ground. Running back Abram Smith has added five touchdowns on the ground as part of Baylor's multi-pronged offensive attack.

Defensively, this team boasts the best scoring defense in the conference. Since hiring head coach Dave Aranda, the team is allowing just 186.4 passing yards per game.

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys don't have numbers as impressive on paper as Baylor. The team is 88th in total offense and 38th in total defense among FBS teams and has scored 30-plus points just once: last week's 31-20 win over Kansas State.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is second in the Big 12 in yards per completion and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick last season. Running back Jaylen Warren is 18th in the FBS in scrimmage yards per game at 126, while freshman receiver Jaden Bray is 14th in the FBS in yards per catch in this big-play Cowboys offense.

When these teams faced in 2020, Oklahoma State was dominant, winning 42-3. Baylor won the 2019 meeting, coming away with a 45-27 victory.