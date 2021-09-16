How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

When the Bethune-Cookman Eagles (0-2) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0) on Thursday night, it will be the first meeting of the teams as members of the SWAC conference. After playing in the MEAC since 1979, the Daytona Beach-based university has switched conferences along with Florida A&M.

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman:

Game Date: Sep. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Alabama A&M comes into this game after an exciting win over South Carolina State that saw the Bulldogs prevail 42-41. Quarterback Aqeel Glass was electric in that one, going 28-for-49 with 426 yards and four touchdowns through the air, plus another on the ground. Gary Quarles added 129 rushing yards and a touchdown as well for a Bulldogs offense that just couldn't be stopped in the opener.

But don't let Bethune-Cookman's 0-2 start fool you into thinking this will be a cakewalk for the Bulldogs. The Eagles have played FBS schools in its first two games, and while one of those was a 63-14 blowout loss to UCF, the team did manage to keep things close against the UTEP Miners, losing 38-28.

The Eagles' offense was able to find some room in that game, with quarterback Shannon Patrick going 15-for-22 for 215 yards and a touchdown while Que'shaun Byrd added 98 rushing yards and a score. After being down 10-0 at the half, the Eagles played UTEP even in the second half, with both teams scoring 28.

This is Bethune-Cookman's first test against an FCS school, and if the Eagles show the same fight they did against UTEP, this can be a close one.

While these schools have played 16 games all-time, the last meeting was in 1979.

