September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Winless Bethune-Cookman plays its first game in the SWAC.
Author:

When the Bethune-Cookman Eagles (0-2) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0) on Thursday night, it will be the first meeting of the teams as members of the SWAC conference. After playing in the MEAC since 1979, the Daytona Beach-based university has switched conferences along with Florida A&M.

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman:

Game Date: Sep. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama A&M comes into this game after an exciting win over South Carolina State that saw the Bulldogs prevail 42-41. Quarterback Aqeel Glass was electric in that one, going 28-for-49 with 426 yards and four touchdowns through the air, plus another on the ground. Gary Quarles added 129 rushing yards and a touchdown as well for a Bulldogs offense that just couldn't be stopped in the opener.

But don't let Bethune-Cookman's 0-2 start fool you into thinking this will be a cakewalk for the Bulldogs. The Eagles have played FBS schools in its first two games, and while one of those was a 63-14 blowout loss to UCF, the team did manage to keep things close against the UTEP Miners, losing 38-28.

The Eagles' offense was able to find some room in that game, with quarterback Shannon Patrick going 15-for-22 for 215 yards and a touchdown while Que'shaun Byrd added 98 rushing yards and a score. After being down 10-0 at the half, the Eagles played UTEP even in the second half, with both teams scoring 28.

This is Bethune-Cookman's first test against an FCS school, and if the Eagles show the same fight they did against UTEP, this can be a close one.

While these schools have played 16 games all-time, the last meeting was in 1979.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Bethune Cookman
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

HS Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Utah State

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Kansas at Dartmouth

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

John Rahm
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy