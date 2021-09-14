Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/16/2021

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Shannon Patrick (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Shannon Patrick (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2, SWAC) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Daytona Stadium, in a SWAC battle. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M

Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M Stats

  • The Wildcats score 20.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (41.0).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).
  • The Bulldogs have averaged 8.5 fewer points per game (42.0) than the Wildcats have allowed (50.5).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Shannon Patrick has thrown for 215 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Que'Shaun Byrd has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 98 yards (98.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Aaron Thompson has collected 25 yards (25.0 per game) on seven attempts with one touchdown.
  • Kemari Averett's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's collected four receptions and one touchdown.
  • Marcus Riley has put together a 72-yard season so far (72.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
  • Darryl Powell Jr.'s one catch is good enough for 41 yards (41.0 ypg).

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Aqeel Glass has 426 passing yards (426.0 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.
  • Gary Quarles has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 129 yards (129.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 20 yards (20.0 per game).
  • This season Harold Jemison Jr. has rushed for 21 yards (21.0 per game) on three carries.
  • Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 116 receiving yards (116.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions and one touchdown.
  • Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has put up an 82-yard season so far (82.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
  • Odieu Hiliare's six catches have yielded 70 yards (70.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

UTEP

L 38-28

Away

9/11/2021

UCF

L 63-14

Away

9/16/2021

Alabama A&M

-

Home

9/25/2021

Alabama State

-

Away

10/2/2021

South Carolina State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Mississippi Valley State

-

Home

Alabama A&M Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

South Carolina State

W 42-41

Home

9/16/2021

Bethune-Cookman

-

Away

9/25/2021

Tuskegee

-

Away

10/2/2021

Grambling

-

Away

10/9/2021

Jackson State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16734268
Soccer

How to Watch Sounders vs. Santos Laguna

USATSI_16632118
Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Shannon Patrick (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/16/2021

USATSI_16742651
MLB

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

USATSI_15847566
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16732046
MLB

How to Watch Athletics vs. Royals

USATSI_16735710
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC vs. FC Dallas

USATSI_16583751
MLS

How to Watch Red Bulls at Columbus Crew

USATSI_16605626
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Toronto FC

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy