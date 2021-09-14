Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/16/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Shannon Patrick (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2, SWAC) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Daytona Stadium, in a SWAC battle. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M

Game Day: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Thursday, September 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Daytona Stadium

Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M Stats

The Wildcats score 20.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (41.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).

The Bulldogs have averaged 8.5 fewer points per game (42.0) than the Wildcats have allowed (50.5).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Shannon Patrick has thrown for 215 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Que'Shaun Byrd has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 98 yards (98.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Aaron Thompson has collected 25 yards (25.0 per game) on seven attempts with one touchdown.

Kemari Averett's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's collected four receptions and one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has put together a 72-yard season so far (72.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.

Darryl Powell Jr.'s one catch is good enough for 41 yards (41.0 ypg).

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Aqeel Glass has 426 passing yards (426.0 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 129 yards (129.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 20 yards (20.0 per game).

This season Harold Jemison Jr. has rushed for 21 yards (21.0 per game) on three carries.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 116 receiving yards (116.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions and one touchdown.

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has put up an 82-yard season so far (82.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.

Odieu Hiliare's six catches have yielded 70 yards (70.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 UTEP L 38-28 Away 9/11/2021 UCF L 63-14 Away 9/16/2021 Alabama A&M - Home 9/25/2021 Alabama State - Away 10/2/2021 South Carolina State - Away 10/9/2021 Mississippi Valley State - Home

Alabama A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 South Carolina State W 42-41 Home 9/16/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Away 9/25/2021 Tuskegee - Away 10/2/2021 Grambling - Away 10/9/2021 Jackson State - Home

