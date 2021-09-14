Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/16/2021

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2, SWAC) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Daytona Stadium, in a SWAC battle. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M
- Game Day: Thursday, September 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Daytona Stadium
Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M Stats
- The Wildcats score 20.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (41.0).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).
- The Bulldogs have averaged 8.5 fewer points per game (42.0) than the Wildcats have allowed (50.5).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Shannon Patrick has thrown for 215 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Que'Shaun Byrd has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 98 yards (98.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Aaron Thompson has collected 25 yards (25.0 per game) on seven attempts with one touchdown.
- Kemari Averett's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's collected four receptions and one touchdown.
- Marcus Riley has put together a 72-yard season so far (72.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
- Darryl Powell Jr.'s one catch is good enough for 41 yards (41.0 ypg).
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Aqeel Glass has 426 passing yards (426.0 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.
- Gary Quarles has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 129 yards (129.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 20 yards (20.0 per game).
- This season Harold Jemison Jr. has rushed for 21 yards (21.0 per game) on three carries.
- Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 116 receiving yards (116.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions and one touchdown.
- Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has put up an 82-yard season so far (82.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
- Odieu Hiliare's six catches have yielded 70 yards (70.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Bethune-Cookman Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
UTEP
L 38-28
Away
9/11/2021
UCF
L 63-14
Away
9/16/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
9/25/2021
Alabama State
-
Away
10/2/2021
South Carolina State
-
Away
10/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
Alabama A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
South Carolina State
W 42-41
Home
9/16/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
9/25/2021
Tuskegee
-
Away
10/2/2021
Grambling
-
Away
10/9/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
How To Watch
September
16
2021
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
