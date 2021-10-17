Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    MWC opponents match up when the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Boise State vs. Air Force

    Boise State vs Air Force Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boise State

    -3.5

    52

    Boise State and Air Force Stats

    • The Broncos rack up 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons surrender per contest (16.2).
    • The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have nine takeaways .
    • The Falcons have put an average of 32.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 21.8 the Broncos have surrendered.
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, 13 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (16).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,692 yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, has carried the ball 54 times for 181 yards (30.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 160 yards (26.7 per game).
    • This season Andrew Van Buren has piled up 46 carries for 131 yards (21.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Khalil Shakir's 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has hauled in 17 passes for 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Octavius Evans has hauled in 20 catches for 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts' team-high 680 rushing yards (113.3 per game) have come on 150 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Micah Davis' team-leading 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brandon Lewis has put up a 156-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.
    • Kyle Paterson's three receptions have netted him 81 yards (13.5 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Air Force at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

