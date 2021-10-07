    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. BYU Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks to pass during the second half against Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks to pass during the second half against Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (2-3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch BYU vs. Boise State

    BYU and Boise State Stats

    • The Cougars score 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).
    • The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .
    • The Broncos have put an average of 32.6 points per game on the board this season, 13.2 more than the 19.4 the Cougars have surrendered.
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Jaren Hall has been a dual threat to lead BYU in both passing and rushing. He has 561 passing yards (112.2 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (33.2 ypg) on 20 carries.
    • Tyler Allgeier's team-high 559 rushing yards (111.8 per game) have come on 102 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • Neil Pau'u's team-high 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Gunner Romney has put together a 269-yard season so far (53.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Puka Nacua's 11 catches have yielded 201 yards (40.2 ypg).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has 1,520 passing yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • George Holani's team-high 123 rushing yards (24.6 per game) have come on 34 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has collected 106 yards (21.2 per game) on 36 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 13 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's 518 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has put up a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes.
    • Octavius Evans' 18 grabs have yielded 222 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    BYU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Arizona State

    W 27-17

    Home

    9/25/2021

    South Florida

    W 35-27

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Utah State

    W 34-20

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 21-20

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Utah State

    W 27-3

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Nevada

    L 41-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Boise State at BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    2 minutes ago
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy