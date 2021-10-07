Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks to pass during the second half against Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (2-3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch BYU vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU and Boise State Stats

The Cougars score 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

The Broncos have put an average of 32.6 points per game on the board this season, 13.2 more than the 19.4 the Cougars have surrendered.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall has been a dual threat to lead BYU in both passing and rushing. He has 561 passing yards (112.2 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (33.2 ypg) on 20 carries.

Tyler Allgeier's team-high 559 rushing yards (111.8 per game) have come on 102 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

Neil Pau'u's team-high 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with four touchdowns.

Gunner Romney has put together a 269-yard season so far (53.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.

Puka Nacua's 11 catches have yielded 201 yards (40.2 ypg).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 1,520 passing yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

George Holani's team-high 123 rushing yards (24.6 per game) have come on 34 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has collected 106 yards (21.2 per game) on 36 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 13 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 518 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has put up a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes.

Octavius Evans' 18 grabs have yielded 222 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

BYU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Arizona State W 27-17 Home 9/25/2021 South Florida W 35-27 Home 10/1/2021 Utah State W 34-20 Away 10/9/2021 Boise State - Home 10/16/2021 Baylor - Away 10/23/2021 Washington State - Away 10/30/2021 Virginia - Home

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Oklahoma State L 21-20 Home 9/25/2021 Utah State W 27-3 Away 10/2/2021 Nevada L 41-31 Home 10/9/2021 BYU - Away 10/16/2021 Air Force - Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State - Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State - Away

