Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium, in a MWC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
Betting Information for Boise State vs. Nevada
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6.5
58.5
Boise State and Nevada Stats
- This year, the Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).
- The Wolf Pack have put an average of 29.3 points per game on the board this season, 11.0 more than the 18.3 the Broncos have surrendered.
- The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier has 1,132 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- George Holani's team-high 96 rushing yards (24.0 per game) have come on 30 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Tyler Crowe has collected 65 yards (16.3 per game) on 10 carries.
- Khalil Shakir's 448 receiving yards (112.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Octavius Evans has recorded 137 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 12 passes this year.
- Stefan Cobbs' five catches have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Carson Strong has 955 passing yards (318.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 68% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 25 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) this year.
- This season Devonte Lee has piled up 27 carries for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs' team-leading 259 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tory Horton has caught nine passes for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) this year.
- Elijah Cooks' 13 grabs have netted him 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
