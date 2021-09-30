Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium, in a MWC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 58.5

Boise State and Nevada Stats

This year, the Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).

The Wolf Pack have put an average of 29.3 points per game on the board this season, 11.0 more than the 18.3 the Broncos have surrendered.

The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 1,132 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

George Holani's team-high 96 rushing yards (24.0 per game) have come on 30 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Tyler Crowe has collected 65 yards (16.3 per game) on 10 carries.

Khalil Shakir's 448 receiving yards (112.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has recorded 137 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 12 passes this year.

Stefan Cobbs' five catches have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 955 passing yards (318.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 68% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 25 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) this year.

This season Devonte Lee has piled up 27 carries for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-leading 259 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has caught nine passes for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) this year.

Elijah Cooks' 13 grabs have netted him 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

