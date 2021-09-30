Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium, in a MWC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Nevada

Boise State vs Nevada Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-6.5

58.5

Boise State and Nevada Stats

  • This year, the Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).
  • The Wolf Pack have put an average of 29.3 points per game on the board this season, 11.0 more than the 18.3 the Broncos have surrendered.
  • The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Hank Bachmeier has 1,132 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • George Holani's team-high 96 rushing yards (24.0 per game) have come on 30 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tyler Crowe has collected 65 yards (16.3 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Khalil Shakir's 448 receiving yards (112.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Octavius Evans has recorded 137 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 12 passes this year.
  • Stefan Cobbs' five catches have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Carson Strong has 955 passing yards (318.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 68% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 25 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) this year.
  • This season Devonte Lee has piled up 27 carries for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Romeo Doubs' team-leading 259 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tory Horton has caught nine passes for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) this year.
  • Elijah Cooks' 13 grabs have netted him 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Nevada at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

53 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

55 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

57 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy