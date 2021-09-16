Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) visit the Boise State Broncos (1-1) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -3.5 57.5

Boise State and Oklahoma State Stats

The Broncos average 42.5 points per game, 23.0 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (19.5).

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have two takeaways .

The Cowboys have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (25.5) as the Broncos have allowed (24.5).

This year the Cowboys have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 263 yards (263.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Andrew Van Buren has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 26 yards (26.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 12 carries for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected five receptions and two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has recorded 63 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.

Octavius Evans has hauled in four grabs for 32 yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards (315.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 55% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season.

LD Brown's team-high 30 rushing yards (30.0 per game) have come on 15 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dezmon Jackson has racked up 14 yards (14.0 per game) on three attempts.

Tay Martin's 107 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has racked up 68 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.

Jaden Bray's two receptions are good enough for 52 yards (52.0 ypg).

