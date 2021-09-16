Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) visit the Boise State Broncos (1-1) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Boise State vs Oklahoma State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-3.5

57.5

Boise State and Oklahoma State Stats

  • The Broncos average 42.5 points per game, 23.0 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (19.5).
  • The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have two takeaways .
  • The Cowboys have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (25.5) as the Broncos have allowed (24.5).
  • This year the Cowboys have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 263 yards (263.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Andrew Van Buren has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 26 yards (26.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 12 carries for 23 yards (23.0 per game).
  • Khalil Shakir's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected five receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Stefan Cobbs has recorded 63 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
  • Octavius Evans has hauled in four grabs for 32 yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards (315.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 55% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
  • LD Brown's team-high 30 rushing yards (30.0 per game) have come on 15 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Dezmon Jackson has racked up 14 yards (14.0 per game) on three attempts.
  • Tay Martin's 107 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions and one touchdown.
  • Brennan Presley has racked up 68 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.
  • Jaden Bray's two receptions are good enough for 52 yards (52.0 ypg).

