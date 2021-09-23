Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) scores on a running play during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Boise State and Utah State Stats

This year, the Broncos score 4.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies allow (30.7).

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).

The Aggies have averaged 17.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Broncos have allowed (23.3).

The Aggies have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 845 yards (281.7 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 66% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 61 rushing yards (20.3 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

This season George Holani has rushed for 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Khalil Shakir's team-high 335 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has collected 124 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes this year.

Octavius Evans' 10 grabs have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg).

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 786 yards (262.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 47 times for 288 yards (96.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Andrew Peasley has racked up 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 10 attempts with one touchdown.

Deven Thompkins' team-leading 454 receiving yards (151.3 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has put up a 264-yard season so far (88.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Justin McGriff's 12 grabs have yielded 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 UCF L 36-31 Away 9/10/2021 UTEP W 54-13 Home 9/18/2021 Oklahoma State L 21-20 Home 9/25/2021 Utah State - Away 10/2/2021 Nevada - Home 10/9/2021 BYU - Away 10/16/2021 Air Force - Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Washington State W 26-23 Away 9/10/2021 North Dakota W 48-24 Home 9/18/2021 Air Force W 49-45 Away 9/25/2021 Boise State - Home 10/1/2021 BYU - Home 10/16/2021 UNLV - Away 10/22/2021 Colorado State - Home

