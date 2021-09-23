September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) scores on a running play during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) scores on a running play during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State and Utah State Stats

  • This year, the Broncos score 4.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies allow (30.7).
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).
  • The Aggies have averaged 17.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Broncos have allowed (23.3).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 845 yards (281.7 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 66% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 61 rushing yards (20.3 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
  • This season George Holani has rushed for 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown.
  • Khalil Shakir's team-high 335 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Stefan Cobbs has collected 124 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes this year.
  • Octavius Evans' 10 grabs have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg).

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Logan Bonner has thrown for 786 yards (262.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 47 times for 288 yards (96.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Andrew Peasley has racked up 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 10 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Deven Thompkins' team-leading 454 receiving yards (151.3 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Brandon Bowling has put up a 264-yard season so far (88.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
  • Justin McGriff's 12 grabs have yielded 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boise State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

UCF

L 36-31

Away

9/10/2021

UTEP

W 54-13

Home

9/18/2021

Oklahoma State

L 21-20

Home

9/25/2021

Utah State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Nevada

-

Home

10/9/2021

BYU

-

Away

10/16/2021

Air Force

-

Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Washington State

W 26-23

Away

9/10/2021

North Dakota

W 48-24

Home

9/18/2021

Air Force

W 49-45

Away

9/25/2021

Boise State

-

Home

10/1/2021

BYU

-

Home

10/16/2021

UNLV

-

Away

10/22/2021

Colorado State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Boise State at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

3 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141
NCAA Football

UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy