MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Boise State and Utah State Stats
- This year, the Broncos score 4.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies allow (30.7).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).
- The Aggies have averaged 17.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Broncos have allowed (23.3).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 845 yards (281.7 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 66% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 61 rushing yards (20.3 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
- This season George Holani has rushed for 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown.
- Khalil Shakir's team-high 335 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Stefan Cobbs has collected 124 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes this year.
- Octavius Evans' 10 grabs have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg).
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has thrown for 786 yards (262.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 47 times for 288 yards (96.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Andrew Peasley has racked up 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 10 attempts with one touchdown.
- Deven Thompkins' team-leading 454 receiving yards (151.3 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has put up a 264-yard season so far (88.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
- Justin McGriff's 12 grabs have yielded 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Boise State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
UCF
L 36-31
Away
9/10/2021
UTEP
W 54-13
Home
9/18/2021
Oklahoma State
L 21-20
Home
9/25/2021
Utah State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Nevada
-
Home
10/9/2021
BYU
-
Away
10/16/2021
Air Force
-
Home
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Washington State
W 26-23
Away
9/10/2021
North Dakota
W 48-24
Home
9/18/2021
Air Force
W 49-45
Away
9/25/2021
Boise State
-
Home
10/1/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/16/2021
UNLV
-
Away
10/22/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
