How to Watch Boise State vs Central Florida

After a disappointing 2020 season, Central Florida welcomes Gus Malzahn to the Bounce House in an opening week matchup against Boise State in a nationally televised game. Picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference behind Cincinnati, UCF returns eight starters including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 32 touchdowns and 3570 yards in just 10 games last season.

Boise State comes to Orlando off a 5-2 record in 2020, with a new head coach leading the Broncos charge. Andy Avalos returns to his alma mater taking over the reins from Bryan Harsin, who accepted Malzhan’s previous job at Auburn. This game is the first for Avalos as a head coach at any level, having previously been an assistant at Oregon, Boise State and Sacramento State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

TV Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the turnover, Boise enters 2021 with a stocked cabinet. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is back along with tight end Riley Smith and receivers Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas, who combined for 87 catches and nine touchdowns a year ago.

This is the first-ever matchup between the two “Group of Six” darlings, but not the Broncos' first trip to Florida. Boise State beat Florida State in Tallahassee 36-31 in 2019 but has not played east of Colorado since.

Boise has spent the practices leading up to this game trying to acclimate to the humidity the players will face in Florida this weekend by cranking up the heat and humidity inside their practice facility. It is expected to be 87 degrees with 85% humidity at kickoff.

Regional restrictions may apply.