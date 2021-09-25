Utah State is looking to start the year with four straight wins when it hosts Boise State on Saturday.

Utah State rallied late for the second time in its first three games when it beat Air Force 49-45 to stay perfect on the season. It may not have been pretty, but the Aggies are now in a position to take control in the Mountain West Mountain division with a win over Boise State.

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State:

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WDBJ – Roanoke-Lynchburg)

The Aggies have been one of the surprise teams in the Mountain West after they struggled in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Their comeback win against Air Force has them at 1-0 in the conference and now, if they can upset the Broncos, they will be in a position to be one of the favorites to win their division.

Boise State enters the weekend coming off their second heartbreaking loss of the year. In their opener, they blew a 21-0 lead to lose to UCF, following that up ten on Saturday by blowing a 20-7 lead in their loss to Oklahoma State.

The Broncos haven't had a problem starting their games this year, but have struggled to keep that going and need to figure that out if they want to compete for the Mountain West title.

This is the Mountain West opener for the Broncos and they will take on an Aggie team with a lot of confidence. The Broncos look to be a small favorite but Utah State is very capable of winning this game and getting to 2-0 in the Mountain West.

