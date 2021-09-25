September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State is looking to start the year with four straight wins when it hosts Boise State on Saturday.
Author:

Utah State rallied late for the second time in its first three games when it beat Air Force 49-45 to stay perfect on the season. It may not have been pretty, but the Aggies are now in a position to take control in the Mountain West Mountain division with a win over Boise State.

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State:

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WDBJ – Roanoke-Lynchburg)

Live stream the Boise State at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies have been one of the surprise teams in the Mountain West after they struggled in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Their comeback win against Air Force has them at 1-0 in the conference and now, if they can upset the Broncos, they will be in a position to be one of the favorites to win their division.

Boise State enters the weekend coming off their second heartbreaking loss of the year. In their opener, they blew a 21-0 lead to lose to UCF, following that up ten on Saturday by blowing a 20-7 lead in their loss to Oklahoma State.

The Broncos haven't had a problem starting their games this year, but have struggled to keep that going and need to figure that out if they want to compete for the Mountain West title.

This is the Mountain West opener for the Broncos and they will take on an Aggie team with a lot of confidence. The Broncos look to be a small favorite but Utah State is very capable of winning this game and getting to 2-0 in the Mountain West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WDBJ – Roanoke-Lynchburg)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

just now
USATSI_16733628
NCAA Football

How to Watch SMU at TCU

just now
USATSI_16784112
NCAA Football

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State

just now
Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

just now
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16767158
NCAA Football

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College

just now
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

just now
USATSI_16781498
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern

just now
USATSI_16778297
NCAA Football

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio)

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy