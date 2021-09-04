The Boston College Eagles begin their highly-anticipated 2021 season at home against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday.

Beyond defending conference champion Clemson, the ACC is relatively open this year. Boston College was picked to finish fourth in its division but has some sneaky upside as a sleeper team to watch in 2021.

The Eagles' second season under head coach Jeff Hafley begins on Saturday when they host the FCS Colgate Raiders. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Boston College's offense is led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec. A transfer from Notre Dame, Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award watch list before the season.

One of Jurkovec's top receivers is on that list as well. Zay Flowers will likely be Jurkovec's go-to with the departure of TE Hunter Long to the NFL.

Defensively, the Eagles still have some ongoing position battles, mainly at defensive tackle and safety. They'll likely use Sunday's game to further evaluate those spots and should have the comfort to do so—they're favored by 50.5 points.

Why the massive spread? This is a Colgate team that is facing its share of challenges right now. It's working on a short turnaround, having played its most recent 'season' in the spring—as was the case with many FCS schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raiders finished that spring slate 0-2 with their last game a 40-8 loss at the hands of Fordham. In their last full season in 2019, they were 4-8.

Kickoff from Chestnut Hill is set for noon ET on Saturday. You can catch the game on the ACC Network.

