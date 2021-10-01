October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Nov 28, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in an ACC showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson and Boston College Stats

  • This year, the Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).
  • This year, the Tigers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
  • The Eagles have scored 41.3 points per game this season, 29.3 more than the Tigers have given up.
  • The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .

Clemson Players to Watch

  • D.J. Uiagalelei has been a dual threat to lead Clemson in both passing and rushing. He has 586 passing yards (146.5 ypg), completing 56.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 110 yards (27.5 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Will Shipley has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • Joseph Ngata's 222 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions.
  • Justyn Ross has hauled in 22 passes for 216 yards (54.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Davis Allen has hauled in six catches for 45 yards (11.3 ypg) this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Dennis Grosel has thrown for 452 yards (113.0 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Pat Garwo III's team-high 413 rushing yards (103.3 per game) have come on 60 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 133 yards (33.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
  • Zay Flowers' team-high 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Trae Barry has recorded 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes this year.
  • CJ Lewis' six receptions this season have resulted in 132 yards (33.0 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

South Carolina State

W 49-3

Home

9/18/2021

Georgia Tech

W 14-8

Home

9/25/2021

NC State

L 27-21

Away

10/2/2021

Boston College

-

Home

10/15/2021

Syracuse

-

Away

10/23/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

10/30/2021

Florida State

-

Home

Boston College Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

UMass

W 45-28

Away

9/18/2021

Temple

W 28-3

Away

9/25/2021

Missouri

W 41-34

Home

10/2/2021

Clemson

-

Away

10/16/2021

NC State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Louisville

-

Away

10/30/2021

Syracuse

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Boston College at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
