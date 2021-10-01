The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in an ACC showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clemson and Boston College Stats
- This year, the Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).
- This year, the Tigers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
- The Eagles have scored 41.3 points per game this season, 29.3 more than the Tigers have given up.
- The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .
Clemson Players to Watch
- D.J. Uiagalelei has been a dual threat to lead Clemson in both passing and rushing. He has 586 passing yards (146.5 ypg), completing 56.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 110 yards (27.5 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Will Shipley has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- Joseph Ngata's 222 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions.
- Justyn Ross has hauled in 22 passes for 216 yards (54.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Davis Allen has hauled in six catches for 45 yards (11.3 ypg) this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel has thrown for 452 yards (113.0 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Pat Garwo III's team-high 413 rushing yards (103.3 per game) have come on 60 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 133 yards (33.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Zay Flowers' team-high 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has recorded 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes this year.
- CJ Lewis' six receptions this season have resulted in 132 yards (33.0 ypg).
Clemson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
South Carolina State
W 49-3
Home
9/18/2021
Georgia Tech
W 14-8
Home
9/25/2021
NC State
L 27-21
Away
10/2/2021
Boston College
-
Home
10/15/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
10/23/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
10/30/2021
Florida State
-
Home
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
UMass
W 45-28
Away
9/18/2021
Temple
W 28-3
Away
9/25/2021
Missouri
W 41-34
Home
10/2/2021
Clemson
-
Away
10/16/2021
NC State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Louisville
-
Away
10/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Boston College at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)