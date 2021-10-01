Nov 28, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in an ACC showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium

Clemson and Boston College Stats

This year, the Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).

This year, the Tigers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

The Eagles have scored 41.3 points per game this season, 29.3 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has been a dual threat to lead Clemson in both passing and rushing. He has 586 passing yards (146.5 ypg), completing 56.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 110 yards (27.5 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Joseph Ngata's 222 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions.

Justyn Ross has hauled in 22 passes for 216 yards (54.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Davis Allen has hauled in six catches for 45 yards (11.3 ypg) this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has thrown for 452 yards (113.0 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 413 rushing yards (103.3 per game) have come on 60 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 133 yards (33.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' team-high 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has recorded 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes this year.

CJ Lewis' six receptions this season have resulted in 132 yards (33.0 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 South Carolina State W 49-3 Home 9/18/2021 Georgia Tech W 14-8 Home 9/25/2021 NC State L 27-21 Away 10/2/2021 Boston College - Home 10/15/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/30/2021 Florida State - Home

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 UMass W 45-28 Away 9/18/2021 Temple W 28-3 Away 9/25/2021 Missouri W 41-34 Home 10/2/2021 Clemson - Away 10/16/2021 NC State - Home 10/23/2021 Louisville - Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse - Away

